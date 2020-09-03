Advertisement

Website of Vermont Sheriffs’ Association breached

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The head of the Vermont Sheriffs Association says the organization’s website was breached and the names of addresses of some members were stolen.

The association’s president, Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohynak, says no dates of birth or financial information was lost. He estimates just over 100 names were taken. The sheriff’s association is separate from the sheriff’s departments. It’s role is to support the sheriffs’ programs such as those to combat drug abuse or to provide scholarships for people going into public service careers. Bohynak says he learned of the breach on Wednesday.

The breach of the association’s website is now being investigated by law enforcement. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

