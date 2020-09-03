West Lebanon man charged with voting twice in 2016

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has been charged with voting twice in the 2016 general election.

Vincent Marzello, 65, of West Lebanon, New Hampshire, is accused of knowingly voting twice -- once as Vincent Marzello and another time as Helen Elisabeth Ashley. He was arrested Thursday and charged with wrongful voting.

The attorney general’s office says a civil enforcement action was also started against Marzello for applying for and obtaining a ballot in a name other than his own.

Authorities say they also discovered that the New Hampshire Democratic Party appointed Helen Elisabeth Ashley as an inspector of election for 2020 but that that appointment has now been suspended.

