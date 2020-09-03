Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve been in and out of the clouds for most of the day on Thursday, but should expect a return to more consistent sunshine for the end of the week. A weak frontal system will swing through Thursday night with just a few clouds left over by the start of Friday. Clouds will gradually clear out and we should expect to see mostly sunny skies by the end of the day. The frontal passage will also bring in some slightly cooler air, so temperatures to end the week will be mainly in the low 70s.

Looking good heading into the holiday weekend. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will thicken up just a bit on Monday with the chance for a few late day showers. It will be windy as well with highs in the low 70s.

It’s looking a bit more unsettled through most of next week. Temperatures will be warmer with scattered showers and the chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be into the upper 70s, close to 80 degrees.

