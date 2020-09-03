BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! The sun will return today, it will warm up, and this will be the first day of a string of nice days that will last through most of the upcoming holiday weekend.

High pressure is building into the northeast in the wake of the frontal system that brought the rain & wind on Wednesday. After some morning fog, we’ll be getting lots of sunshine today, with just a few clouds mixing in. That will warm us up into the upper 70s and low 80s.

A weak cold front will swing through from west to east overnight with just a slight chance for an accompanying shower. Then we’ll clear out again for the rest of Friday, but temperatures will come down a notch.

The holiday weekend is looking fantastic . . . at least for the first couple of days. There will be lots of sunshine, and highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s with comfortable humidity. But that 3rd day of the 3-day holiday weekend will feature a few showers on Labor Day as a front comes through. It will be breezy on Monday, too.

We’ll get back to sunshine again for Tuesday & Wednesday, although there is a chance for a few showers late Wednesday in northern NY.

Take MAX Advantage of today’s delightful weather . . . get out and enjoy! -Gary

