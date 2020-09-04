Advertisement

A ski season ensured amidst COVID-19

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Local ski resorts are ensuring an upcoming ski season, even though we are in the midst of an evolving pandemic. They’re implementing new rules in place to assist with operations during a COVID winter ski season. Bolton Valley and Stowe have released their plans to challenge the virus. Lindsay DesLauriers, President of Bolton Valley Resorts, said they’re plans involve limiting staff and visitor interact

“So we’re really leaning on technology to make the pre-buying experience smoother for people,” DesLauriers said. “That way you can go from your car to the chair lift without having to interact with any staff.”

Stowe Resort has created a system for pass holders to reserve a spot on the mountain for the first month of skiing operations.

“November 6th through December 7th, the reservation system will be available for pass-holders,” said Jeff Wise, Communications Manager for Vail Resorts Northeast sector. “So you can purchase, you know, one-day, two-days, three-days.”

Director of Communications for the Vermont Ski Association, Adam White, says resorts understand they will need to stay on their toes throughout the winter season.

“What’s important here is that the situation is always changing, and it’s going to continue to change,” White said. “It may seem like ski season is right around the corner, but there’s still enough time left between now and when ski season starts that, the pandemic itself is going to dictate a lot of what happens, with not just skiing but with a lot of different businesses.”

The Vermont Skiing Association is working with the state to create a basic set of rules for all resorts to build off of for the upcoming season. The rules must be in place for a ski mountain to operate.

“It’s a lot of moving parts within it,” White said, “but they’re basically their trying to say, ’have you done due diligence in considering all these different factors that could contribute to the safety of your clientele and your staff.”

Local resorts remain committed to an on-time season-opening and Vermont expects the state to release the base-guidelines for local resorts in the next few weeks.

