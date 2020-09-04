Advertisement

AP source: Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators

A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press.

The man, Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington, the official said. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said.

Federal agents from the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service had located Reinoehl on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. During the encounter, Reinoehl was shot by a law enforcement officer who was working on the federal task force, the official said.

The official said Reinoehl had pulled a gun during the encounter and was shot by law enforcement.

The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

