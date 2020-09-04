Brattleboro Reformer, Bennington Banner go digital on Mondays

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro Reformer and Bennington Banner will be going digital in October.

In a letter from the publisher, they say COVID-19 has presented economic challenges for them. They say advertising revenue initially went down almost 50 percent in March and has since come up a little bit.

To help out, starting October 5, both the Monday Reformer and Banner will be available only online. However, from Tuesday through Saturday, nothing will change. It’ll still be available in print.

Subscription costs won’t changes.

