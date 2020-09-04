Advertisement

Brattleboro Reformer, Bennington Banner go digital on Mondays

MGN
MGN(KNOP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro Reformer and Bennington Banner will be going digital in October.

In a letter from the publisher, they say COVID-19 has presented economic challenges for them. They say advertising revenue initially went down almost 50 percent in March and has since come up a little bit.

To help out, starting October 5, both the Monday Reformer and Banner will be available only online. However, from Tuesday through Saturday, nothing will change. It’ll still be available in print.

Subscription costs won’t changes.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont ski resorts working with state on COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Local ski resorts are ensuring an upcoming ski season, even though we are in the midst of an evolving pandemic.

News

One person killed in Shelburne Rd. crash

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after an early-morning crash on Shelburne Rd. in South Burlington.

News

Youth homeless shelter expanding to St. Albans

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Spectrum Youth & Family Services will be opening a drop-in center in downtown St. Albans in the coming months.

News

Green Mountain Power helicopter line crews to work along I-89

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Green Mountain Power helicopter line crews will be out on Friday working along I-89.

Latest News

News

Report: Trump disparaged US war dead as ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the U.S. military who have been captured or killed, including referring to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 as “losers” and “suckers.”

News

Racial justice advocate resigns from Burlington Police Commission

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Mark Hughes, a member of Burlington’s Police Commissioner, announced his resignation to protesters more than 24-hours-ago

News

Racial justice advocate resigns from Burlington Police Commission

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mark Hughes, a now-former member of Burlington’s Police Commissioner, announced his resignation to protesters more than 24-hours-ago

News

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

News

One person killed in Shelburne Rd. crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after an early-morning crash on Shelburne Rd. in South Burlington Friday.

News

COVID cases continue to climb at North Country nursing home

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The Essex County Health Department said Thursday there are new COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak at the Essex Center.