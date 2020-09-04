Advertisement

Burlington school janitor doing more than just sanitizing

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - To keep local schools virus-free when they reopen next week, officials say everyone will have to play a role, but a good portion of that work will fall on school custodians. That’s why a Burlington elementary school janitor plans to go above and beyond this year.

For 15 years, Susie Baxter, or “Ms. Susie,” as the kids call her, has been arriving to C.P. Smith Elementary in Burlington at 6 a.m. to prep for the day. But this year she says the vacant hallways just didn’t feel like home. “The first time I came back in after everyone left, I was walking down the hall and I was like, ’oooh it’s too quiet in here,’” said Baxter.

She says the echos in the empty halls left her missing the students she has come to know as friends. But now, as school gets closer, Ms. Susie is willing to do anything it takes to not only bring them back, but keep them there. “It’s going to take a little bit more to clean up after them, but that’s okay because I am ready to do that,” said Baxter.

She takes it upon herself to do more than just sanitize. In her rounds through the halls, she knows she is another set of ears for the kids to find solace in. She learns every student’s name to create a relationship and to earn trust. “If you identify with them and call them by their name, they are more apt to talk to you,” said Baxter.

She says trust she builds will also keep the students safe, and that her role is more than just keeping things clean. She plans to be out in the halls like usual, showing the students she is cleaning and offering to teach them the value of keeping everyone healthy. “Kids are like parrots, they like to repeat things. So, if you do it often enough, they are going to pick up on it and they are going to do it. But that’s what it’s going to take is to actually see it and to do it,” said Baxter.

And no matter what the school year brings, be it rain, snow, or sun, Ms. Susie, will be in the halls, enjoying every minute of her time. “This year it’s going to be a little more challenging, probably a little longer than it’s at first, but once you get into a routine it’ll be fine,” said Baxter.

Although she has been with C.P. Smith for 15 years, she has been a custodian in the Burlington District for 25, having spent time at the middle and high school levels. She says as long as she can get out of bed in the morning, she will be at the school.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Youth homeless shelter expanding to St. Albans

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Spectrum Youth & Family Services will be opening a drop-in center in downtown St. Albans in the coming months.

News

Middlebury College student tests positive during first week

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Middlebury College says one student has tested positive out of the 322 total students tested last week.

News

Trump denies calling US war dead ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the U.S. military who have been captured or killed, including referring to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 as “losers” and “suckers.”

News

Driver of stolen car killed in head-on collision

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say the driver of a stolen car is dead and another person is in the hospital after an early-morning head-on crash in South Burlington.

Latest News

News

Vermont ski resorts working with state on COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Local ski resorts are ensuring an upcoming ski season, even though we are in the midst of an evolving pandemic.

News

Racial justice advocate resigns from Burlington Police Commission amidst protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Burlington racial justice activist Mark Hughes announced Thursday he is resigning from the Burlington Police Commission to protest the city’s refusal to meet protesters demands to fire three police officers accused of excessive force.

News

UVM students, faculty protest cuts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
The UVM green was filled Thursday afternoon with students and faculty laying down in what they called a “die-in.”

News

Brattleboro Reformer, Bennington Banner go digital on Mondays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Brattleboro Reformer and Bennington Banner will be going digital in October.

News

Scott to hold Friday COVID briefing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will be holding a pandemic press briefing Friday morning.

News

Burlington school janitor going above and beyond for students

Updated: 1 hours ago
For 15 years, Susie Baxter or Ms. Susie, as the kids call her has been arriving to C.P. Smith Elementary in Burlington at 6 a.m. to prep for the day.