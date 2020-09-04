Disc Golf Pro Tour hits Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Disc Golf Professional Tour is making its 8th annual stop in Jeffersonville, with players from all over North America competing near Smuggler’s Notch.

Now if you’re not familiar with disc golf, the name explains what it is pretty well: players have a bag of small discs, each of them catered to different kinds of shots, similar to a bag of golf clubs. The goal is to toss the disc somewhat like a frisbee into a basket, which replaces a hole like you’d see on a golf course.

The Green Mountain Championship is special in that it utilizes both of Smuggs’ disc golf courses: competitors play the wooded course Brewster Ridge twice, and the more open course called Fox Run Meadows twice. The diversity in courses and the scenic setting are what make this event special on the pro tour.

“I mean, the courses here are phenomenal, it’s one of the best wooded courses, one of the best open courses, and the combo for them to be separated by just a road is amazing.”, says Tour player Thomas GIlbert.

“Even though that one’s open, there’s a lot of OB, so you have to have good placement. And I feel like on this course, it’s more about the line, so the initial line when you throw it has to be very accurate.”, adds Tour player Vanessa Van Dyken.

This year’s Green Mountain Championship is different for several reasons: to try and limit the risk of COVID transmission, players don’t have caddies and spectators aren’t allowed in. Players say the change in atmosphere could have an effect, but the bigger change is that the field of pros is significantly smaller than in a normal year.

More than 20 players who were initially slated to compete had to drop out because they would have violated Vermont’s travel restrictions. The roughly 90 pros competing this weekend had to go to great lengths to be able to compete.

“After the last event, I quarantined for 2 weeks in Michigan actually, and then we drove straight in our personal vehicle from Michigan to here. It was about 16 hours, so it was quite a trek.”, says Van Dyken.

“We had to quarantine for the event or get a test, so I know a few people on tour just weren’t able to do that. And so they are unfortunately not able to play the event, but I think for the event, we still have a good field of really good players.”, adds Gilbert.

The Green Mountain Championship runs from Thursday through Sunday.

