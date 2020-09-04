Advertisement

Feds arrest 2 men in alleged Kenosha looting and shooting plot

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WISN/CNN) - Federal agents arrested two Missouri men in Wisconsin this week after a tip they were coming to Kenosha to possibly “loot” and “pick people off.”

Criminal complaints from the FBI list a stockpile of weapons found in a La Quinta Inn hotel room and an SUV parked outside.

The FBI says on Tuesday, they were tipped off about two men driving into Kenosha from Missouri.

The text shows roommates Michael Karmo and Cody Smith in a photo captioned “This the game changer” as they packed for their trip.

The release says Karmo and Smith told agents they “wanted to see proof of the rioting” and were planning to drive to Portland, Oregon next, saying they were willing to “take action” if police were defunded.

The two men are facing numerous weapons charges.

Investigators said in court records that neither were legally allowed to possess guns because of criminal records.

While hotel employees say they didn’t know any details about the incident, the FBI explains they arrested Karmo and Smith in the hotel parking lot.

They didn’t provide photos of the weapons found but did share these shots of Karmo’s Facebook profile and the assault style rifles he’s posted before.

According to the release, the cache of weapons, ammo and supplies found from the men’s SUV and hotel room included an AR-15, a shotgun, two handguns, a homemade silencer, a drone, tactical gear and knives.

