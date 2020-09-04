Green Mountain Power helicopter line crews to work along I-89

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power helicopter line crews will be out on Friday working along I-89.

GMP says crews will be working on power lines that can be seen from the interstate in the Richmond and Bolton areas starting Friday and going into the weekend. We’re told outages are not expected.

The helicopter crews will be installing spacers between lines to increase reliability, especially during the winter months when ice often builds up.

These improvements will help customers from Middlesex up into Essex.

