Leader of Brattleboro drug-ring sentenced to 9 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The leader of a Brattleboro-area drug ring will serve nine years in prison.

Federal authorities say Chyquan Cupe, aka “Cash,” was sentenced Thursday on gun and drug trafficking charges. They say he was the leader of an organization that distributed narcotics from an apartment on 33 Oak Street in Brattleboro.

Officials say raids of the apartment in 2018 and 2019 turned up numerous weapons, drugs, and cash. They say Cupe, with the help of Pedro Ocasio, aka “Pluto” and other members, trafficked hundreds of grams of heroin and cocaine base into Brattleboro for distribution, often using women, including a 17-year-old child suffering from substance abuse disorder.

Ocasio has already been sentenced to eight-years for his role.

“This violent and heavily armed drug trafficking organization openly and notoriously peddled poison in Brattleboro, undeterred by multiple police enforcement efforts. This case highlights the violence that follows drug trafficking, and the dangers to the most vulnerable Vermonters,” United States Attorney Christina Nolan said in a statement.

