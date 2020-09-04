Advertisement

Lumber shortage driving up some construction prices

(WILX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lumber companies in our region are feeling the effects of the pandemic, but in some cases it’s not all negative.

“Today, there is a real supply and demand issue,” said David Carroll, who owns Rice Lumber in Shelburne a wholesaler of building products.

When COVID shut down economies across the world, Carroll says the large mills that he sources his wood from, in places like western Canada, had to decrease production or in some cases even stop. And the costs to purchase those products still haven’t recovered.

“Pricing has in many cases doubled, if not tripled, even more in some cases,” Carroll said. And that means he has had to raise his prices and face some resistance from customers.

Carroll doesn’t think this will stop any projects, but he says some folks will have to wait a little longer to begin or complete them. For example, he says he just put in an order for oriented strand board, a cheaper alternative for sheeting homes, but was told he won’t get any more until October.

But that’s not the same story for Treehouse Hardwoods and Mill in South Burlington. The small retailer sources wood locally from New England. “A lot of the lumber shortage is construction-grade material. We do a lot of hardwood, -- hardwood, plywood -- so it’s not affecting us as much,” said the store’s Carl Farnsworth.

He says his suppliers can get him what he needs, it just may take a little longer. What he calls a small splinter of an issue. “It’s all good here,” he said.

Right now the shortage is mostly affecting softwoods, the kind used to build homes. Farnsworth says while people are building, they haven’t gotten to the hardwood finishings yet. But he has noticed an increase in business over the last couple of weeks. He predicts prices will increase too, but not as drastically because his hardwood is locally-sourced creating a more stable market.

