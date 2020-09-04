Middlebury College student tests positive during first week

Advertisement

Middlebury College student tests positive for COVID-19(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College says one student has tested positive out of the 322 total students tested last week.

We’re told five students had to be retested because of insufficient samples. The student who tested positive was apparently already in quarantine after learning of an exposure at home. The student is now in isolation on campus.

Initial Day 7 Test Results | September 3 update Dear Middlebury Community, I am writing to share some initial results...

Posted by Middlebury College on Thursday, September 3, 2020

School officials say when the student first arrived on campus, they initially tested negative.

The student is being followed closely by health professionals and is reportedly doing well.

