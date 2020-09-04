Advertisement

NH In-person court proceedings slowly coming back

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court is resuming in-person oral arguments on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and some criminal trials and some hearings also are going to be conducted in person, according to new orders related to the coronavirus pandemic issued Friday.

In-person proceedings in the courts remain limited through Monday, Sept. 28.

The court said criminal trials, delinquency/CHINS adjudicatory hearings, child support enforcement hearings, and termination of parental rights hearings will be conducted in person. Additionally, the superior court is conducting some in-person hearings if lawyers show the need for them.

Following a successful pilot jury trial in Cheshire County, one criminal jury trial in each of the following counties will be held in October: Strafford, Hillsborough North, Belknap, and Cheshire. Virtual status conference hearings are also being held in civil cases to keep them on track, the court said.

Circuit courts will require all landlords seeking to evict tenants to file an affidavit that their respective case meets a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exemption in order for the eviction proceeding to move forward.

THE NUMBERS

As of Friday, 7,368 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 23 from the previous day. The number of deaths remained at 432. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 21 new cases per day on Aug. 19 to 20 new cases per day on Sept. 2.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death

