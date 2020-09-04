Advertisement

NH lawmaker investigated for advocating burning Black Lives Matter houses

James Spillane/Facebook
James Spillane/Facebook(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire lawmaker is being investigated over a Facebook post that advocated for burning and looting houses displaying Black Lives Matter signs.

The state attorney general’s office sent a letter with a copy of the post by Republican Rep. James Spillane to House Speaker Steve Shurtleff. Sean Locke of the attorney general office’s says that he has received complaints about the post, and that members of the Black Lives Matter movement have expressed fears they might become targets of violence.

Shurtleff is a Democrat and has called for Spillane to resign. Messages were left with Spillane seeking comment. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Scott reminds Vermonters to mask-up over Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont continues to have the lowest per capita infection rate in the country and the lowest positivity rate in the country.

News

Pence expected to make return trip to Vermont Friday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make another return trip to the Green Mountains Friday.

News

Leader of Brattleboro drug-ring sentenced to 9 years

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The leader of a Brattleboro-area drug ring will serve nine years in prison.

News

Victims in Morristown plane crash in ‘good’ condition at hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police have released the identity of the two people injured after their small plane crashed at the Morrisville-Stowe airport Thursday morning.

Latest News

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Brattleboro Reformer, Bennington Banner go digital on Mondays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Brattleboro Reformer and Bennington Banner will be offering a digital-only edition on Mondays starting in October.

News

Trump denies calling US war dead ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against accusations that he mocked American war dead as his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, intensified efforts to frame the election as a referendum on the president’s character.

News

VSP investigating death of man released from St. Johnsbury prison detox

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man on Monday shortly after being released from detox at the St. Johnsbury prison.