NH Primary Preview: Democrats running for governor

CONCORD, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s primary election is Tuesday and there are two Democrats in the race to be New Hampshire’s next governor.

We wanted to ask the two Democrats running for governor three simple questions: Why are you in the race? What separates you from your opponent? And, if you are successful September 8th, how do you go about beating an incumbent governor who is well known throughout the state.

Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes says he’s in the race to fight for working-class people. Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky says the same thing. They both point to their roots.

“I actually grew up in a mill town where the mill failed. My dad was a mechanic and a maintenance man and a union shop steward. My mother was a homemaker,” Volinsky said.

“My dad worked in a furniture factory for 45 years. My mom, part-time jobs while raising four kids. And right out of law school, up until serving in the state senate, looking out for working people and working families,” Feltes said.

The two Democrats, literally word for word, are also attempting to tie Governor Chris Sununu to President Trump. “‘Trump guy through and through,’ unquote. Those are his words,” said Feltes.

“He’s a ’Trump guy through and through,’ in his own words,” said Volinsky.

When asked to draw a contrast between each other, the jabs are more subtle. “Dan Feltes supports Liberty Utilities’ efforts to build pipelines, I oppose them,” Volinsky said.

“I was a legal aid lawyer, Andru was a corporate attorney,” Feltes said.

Feltes also points to bills he has helped to get passed, even the ones that never became law. “We’ve passed and I’ve led on paid family and medical leave insurance, which is critical for our families, especially in COVID. Chris Sununu vetoed it,” Feltes said.

But the biggest difference may be over taxes. Volinsky is not taking the “Pledge.” It’s a promise, if elected, to oppose a broad-based income or sales tax. He says New Hampshire’s property tax already is a broad-based tax. “Businesses pay twice as much in property taxes as they pay in business taxes and it is choking the economy of our state,” Volinsky said.

For the general election, to overcome the big disadvantage of name recognition, Volinsky plans to point out Sununu’s record. “Chris Sununu acts as though he is emperor of New Hampshire. He’s given insider contracts, sweetheart deals to corporate supporters,” Volinsky said.

Feltes say he’ll highlight who he is not. “My Dad wasn’t governor. My brother wasn’t a U.S. Senator, and I wasn’t gifted a ski resort like the current governor,” Feltes said.

Governor Sununu faces a primary challenge from the right. Karen Testerman sits on the city council in Franklin, New Hampshire. She faces an uphill battle, not only taking on an incumbent governor, but also one with relatively high approval ratings for how he handles the pandemic.

Ultimately, it’s up for voters to decide on September 8th.

