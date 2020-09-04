Advertisement

One person killed in Shelburne Rd. crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital after an early-morning crash on Shelburne Rd. in South Burlington Friday.

Police say the other person involved in the crash has non life-threatening injuries.

Shelburne Road is partially closed in the area of Baldwin Ave, near the Goodwill store.

Police say northbound traffic is being routed onto Fayette Drive and southbound traffic is moving normally. They say to avoid the area and expect delays.

