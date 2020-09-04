Orford man’s sign saluting veterans vandalized

ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A sign in New Hampshire saluting veterans and police has been vandalized and the owner hopes you can help figure out who did it.

Tom Thomson put up the sign in front of his Route 10 property in Orford in 2015. In bold print it reads, “Freedom is not free” and encourages people to thank veterans and first responders. But Thomson says last week it appears someone backed into the sign with their vehicle. He’s now offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“It’s an American sign. There is nothing that anyone should be angry about. It is non-political. Every person, whether they are Democrat, Republican, or Independent should stand tall and salute that sign,” he said.

Thomson is the son of former New Hampshire Governor Meldrim Thomson. He is also a veteran.

