Pence expected to make return trip to Vermont Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make another return to trip to the Green Mountains Friday.

Multiple sources tell WCAX Pence is expected to touchdown at the Rutland airport Friday afternoon.

The VP has made trips to Vermont over the past two summers for vacation getaways and has stayed at a home on Lake Hortonia in Hubbardton. There was a heavy police presence in that location Friday morning.

Vermont State Police bomb squad at Lake Hortonia in Hubbardton Friday. (WCAX)

It was not immediately clear what his plans are for this trip.

Our Ike Bendavid is in Hubbardton and will have more on the visit and reaction tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 5 p.m.

