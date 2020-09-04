Advertisement

Pence expected to make return trip to Vermont Friday

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, right, wave as they disembark from Air Force Two/File photo
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, right, wave as they disembark from Air Force Two/File photo(Source: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make another return to trip to the Green Mountains Friday.

Multiple sources tell WCAX Pence is expected to touchdown at the Rutland airport Friday afternoon.

The VP has made trips to Vermont over the past two summers for vacation getaways and has stayed at a home on Lake Hortonia in Hubbardton. There was a heavy police presence in that location Friday morning.

Vermont State Police bomb squad at Lake Hortonia in Hubbardton Friday.
Vermont State Police bomb squad at Lake Hortonia in Hubbardton Friday.(WCAX)

It was not immediately clear what his plans are for this trip.

Our Ike Bendavid is in Hubbardton and will have more on the visit and reaction tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 5 p.m.

Related Stories:

Vice President Mike Pence leaves Vermont

Vice President Mike Pence visiting Vermont

Locals react to vice presidential visit

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch Live: Scott COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will be holding a pandemic press briefing Friday morning.

News

VSP investigating death of man released from St. Johnsbury prison detox

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man on Monday shortly after being released from detox at the St. Johnsbury prison.

News

Trump denies calling US war dead ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the U.S. military who have been captured or killed, including referring to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 as “losers” and “suckers.”

News

Youth homeless shelter expanding to St. Albans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Spectrum Youth & Family Services will be opening a drop-in center in downtown St. Albans in the coming months.

Latest News

News

Middlebury College student tests positive during first week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Middlebury College says one student has tested positive out of the 322 total students tested last week.

News

Burlington school janitor doing more than just sanitizing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
To keep local schools virus-free when they reopen next week, officials say everyone will have to play a role, but a good portion of that work will fall on school custodians. That’s why a Burlington elementary school janitor plans to go above and beyond this year.

News

Driver of stolen car killed in head-on collision

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say the driver of a stolen car is dead and another person is in the hospital after an early-morning head-on crash in South Burlington.

News

Vermont ski resorts working with state on COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Local ski resorts are ensuring an upcoming ski season, even though we are in the midst of an evolving pandemic.

News

Racial justice advocate resigns from Burlington Police Commission amidst protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Burlington racial justice activist Mark Hughes announced Thursday he is resigning from the Burlington Police Commission to protest the city’s refusal to meet protesters demands to fire three police officers accused of excessive force.

News

UVM students, faculty protest cuts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
The UVM green was filled Thursday afternoon with students and faculty laying down in what they called a “die-in.”