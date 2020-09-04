Advertisement

Racial justice advocate resigns from Burlington Police Commission

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mark Hughes, a now-former member of Burlington’s Police Commissioner, announced his resignation to protesters more than 24-hours-ago

In this letter, Hughes writes “the statutory authority, delegated powers and design of the commission render it ineffective.”

In short, the commission should have more power.

According to the letter, Hughes thinks the city should reconsider the demands of the racial alliance.

They include firing three Burlington police officers accused, and then cleared of using excessive force.

WCAX reached out to him to talk about his resignation and he declined to be interviewed Thursday evening.

