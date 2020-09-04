Scott to hold Friday COVID briefing
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will be holding a pandemic press briefing Friday morning.
Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to open a new browser window or view below.
We expect officials to go over the latest coronavirus modeling and travel map, school reopening plans -- including college testing -- and the latest on the outbreak in Rutland County.
As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 1,637 coronavirus cases in the state and 58 deaths. A total of 140,881 tests have been conducted, 642 travelers are being monitored, 7,727 have completed monitoring and 1,436 have recovered.
