Scott to hold Friday COVID briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will be holding a pandemic press briefing Friday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m.

We expect officials to go over the latest coronavirus modeling and travel map, school reopening plans -- including college testing -- and the latest on the outbreak in Rutland County.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 1,637 coronavirus cases in the state and 58 deaths. A total of 140,881 tests have been conducted, 642 travelers are being monitored, 7,727 have completed monitoring and 1,436 have recovered.

