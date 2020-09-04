Advertisement

Scott to hold Friday COVID briefing

Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Phil Scott(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will be holding a pandemic press briefing Friday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to open a new browser window or view below.

We expect officials to go over the latest coronavirus modeling and travel map, school reopening plans -- including college testing -- and the latest on the outbreak in Rutland County.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 1,637 coronavirus cases in the state and 58 deaths. A total of 140,881 tests have been conducted, 642 travelers are being monitored, 7,727 have completed monitoring and 1,436 have recovered.

