State and schools prepare for Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “It make sense on paper, I guess we won’t know for sure until we open the doors on Tuesday,” says Chris Young, the principal at North Country Union High School.

Vermont schools are reopening on Tuesday with various learning models. At North Country Union High School, students will return at 25-percent capacity and learn through a hybrid model.

Young says teachers and administrators feel as ready as they can be, “I have more confidence in the plan since they have the voice of almost our entire faculty within them.”

Vermont’s Governor, Phil Scott spoke during his Friday Press Conference, “We know this isn’t easy for anyone, there will be bumps in the road, maybe big ones and there will be cases at the schools.”

Scott says his administration is there to support schools as they reopen and eventually transition back to full-time, in-person learning, “We’re here to work with you as we take this big step forward to respond to and contain cases and adapt to changing circumstances.”

Based on data from the Vermont Health Department the Scott administration still believes it is the correct time to send kids back to school for in-person learning.

Michael Pieciak, the Vermont’s Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner says, “The low prevalence that we’re seeing in Vermont should really be to our benefit as we continue Higher-Ed reopening and K-12 reopening as well.”

Back at North Country Union High School, Principal Young tells WCAX, his school has held logistical and instructional training for the past eight days. He says the extra two weeks Governor Scott gave schools for planning were very important.

“I’ve never planned 8 straight days of professional development before, so it was little bit daunting, but I am so proud of the teachers and how they dove right in,” says Young.

Educators, using the unofficial last days of summer to prepare for a school year unlike any other.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.