Advertisement

State and schools prepare for Tuesday

New safety measures for Platteville School District
New safety measures for Platteville School District(NBC15)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “It make sense on paper, I guess we won’t know for sure until we open the doors on Tuesday,” says Chris Young, the principal at North Country Union High School.

Vermont schools are reopening on Tuesday with various learning models. At North Country Union High School, students will return at 25-percent capacity and learn through a hybrid model.

Young says teachers and administrators feel as ready as they can be, “I have more confidence in the plan since they have the voice of almost our entire faculty within them.”

Vermont’s Governor, Phil Scott spoke during his Friday Press Conference, “We know this isn’t easy for anyone, there will be bumps in the road, maybe big ones and there will be cases at the schools.”

Scott says his administration is there to support schools as they reopen and eventually transition back to full-time, in-person learning, “We’re here to work with you as we take this big step forward to respond to and contain cases and adapt to changing circumstances.”

Based on data from the Vermont Health Department the Scott administration still believes it is the correct time to send kids back to school for in-person learning.

Michael Pieciak, the Vermont’s Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner says, “The low prevalence that we’re seeing in Vermont should really be to our benefit as we continue Higher-Ed reopening and K-12 reopening as well.”

Back at North Country Union High School, Principal Young tells WCAX, his school has held logistical and instructional training for the past eight days. He says the extra two weeks Governor Scott gave schools for planning were very important.

“I’ve never planned 8 straight days of professional development before, so it was little bit daunting, but I am so proud of the teachers and how they dove right in,” says Young.

Educators, using the unofficial last days of summer to prepare for a school year unlike any other.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NH Primary Preview: Democrats running for governor

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New Hampshire’s primary election is Tuesday and there are two democrats in the race to be New Hampshire’s next governor.

News

Lumber shortage driving up some construction prices

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Lumber companies in our region are feeling the effects of the pandemic, but in some cases it’s not all negative.

News

Pence returns for 3rd Labor Day weekend visit to Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make another return trip to the Green Mountains Friday.

News

Stuck in Vermont: Camping at Grand Isle State Park during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spent a Tuesday night camping at Grand Isle State Park with her mom.

Latest News

News

Scott reminds Vermonters to mask-up over Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont continues to have the lowest per capita infection rate in the country and the lowest positivity rate in the country.

News

Leader of Brattleboro drug-ring sentenced to 9 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The leader of a Brattleboro-area drug ring will serve nine years in prison.

News

NH lawmaker investigated for advocating burning Black Lives Matter houses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A New Hampshire lawmaker is being investigated over a Facebook post that advocated for burning and looting houses displaying Black Lives Matter signs.

News

Victims in Morristown plane crash in ‘good’ condition at hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police have released the identity of the two people injured after their small plane crashed at the Morrisville-Stowe airport Thursday morning.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.