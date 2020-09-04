Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Camping at Grand Isle State Park during a pandemic

Eva Sollberger camping with family
Eva Sollberger camping with family(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This summer, the pandemic delayed the opening of Vermont State Parks to late June.

Sophie Quest had her camping plans at a cabin canceled due to the coronavirus. She tended to the gardens at Grand Isle State Park as a volunteer for 15 years and retired in 2017. Since 1979, Sophie has been camping at the park with her daughters, Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger being one of them. The two of them spent a Tuesday night in a lean-to called Hemlock to see how COVID-19 has changed the camping experience.

