Victims in Morristown plane crash in ‘good’ condition at hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of the two people injured after their small plane crashed at the Morrisville-Stowe airport Thursday morning.

They say the pilot of the Cessna 170 was Beth Schiller, 56, of Essex, New York, and the passenger was Phillip Camp, 56. Both were reported in good condition Friday at the UVM Medical Center.

Police say the crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A preliminary investigation shows they were practicing touch-and-go landings. Police say it looks like they crashed trying to land on the runway or the lawn next to it. Both victims were airlifted to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration is taking over the investigation. Records show the plane is registered to a Josh Schwartzberg of Essex, New York.

