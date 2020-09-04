VSP investigating death of man released from St. Johnsbury prison detox

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man on Monday shortly after being released from detox at the St. Johnsbury prison.

They say Joshua Dovholuk, 32, of Lincoln, New Hampshire, had been in a car crash Sunday afternoon on S. Wheelock Road in Lyndon. They say he was evaluated by first responders and released at the scene. Authorities say later that night, St. Johnsbury Police found him and he appeared to be impaired. They say he was screened at the hospital before being brought to the correctional complex for detox.

Police say Dovholuk was released Monday morning at about 6:30 a.m. but was found soon after in the parking lot in medical distress. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation found that Dovholuk suffered from a significant preexisting condition and had not been following his treatment plan. They say his death does not appear to be suspicious or connected to his interactions with police or corrections officials and that no force was ever used.

Autopsy results are pending and the investigation continues.

