Vt. health officials prepared to receive vaccine by November if ready

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State officials say Vermont will be ready to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if it is ready by November 1.

The comments Friday were in response to questions about a letter the CDC recently sent to governors telling them to be ready to receive shipments of a vaccine by November 1.

State epidemiologist Patsy Kelso says they’re working on identifying which people need the vaccine first because they estimate when it is ready, they will only get small shipments to start. But she says Vermont’s robust immunization program gives them a good foundation. “There’s lots of work going on, we’re pretty well-prepared to begin with, and we’ll be ready when the vaccine is,” she said.

“It has to be -- from my standpoint -- it has to be safe. We don’t want this to be a political gimmick, we want this to be a success story,” said Gov. Scott.

He says he interpreted the letter as advice for states to prepare so that they are ready when a vaccine is available, though he expressed skepticism for a vaccine being ready by November 1.

