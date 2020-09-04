BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We ended up with some nice weather on Friday to end the work week, and it looks like we’ve got more on the way heading on the Labor Day weekend. Skies will be mostly clear on Friday night with falling temperatures and patchy fog. We’ll start Saturday in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday will see partly sunny skies, and temperatures will be cooler. There’s a chance of a pop up showers late in the day across our norther areas with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll be back to mostly sunny skies on Sunday. It may likely be our nicest day of the three-day weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s.

On Labor Day, we’re expecting partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs will remain in the mid 70s. It will be warming up heading into the middle and end of next week with highs getting close to 80. A bit more unsettled as well by Wednesday and Thursday with showers developing. Skies will be drying out and cooling down by the weekend.

