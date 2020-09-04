BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The unofficial end of the summer season is upon us as we head into the Labor Day weekend. But we have plenty more summer weather ahead, especially as we get into next week.

A weak cold front came through early this morning with little fanfare, but temperatures will be down a notch today from where they were yesterday. Still, it’s going to be a delightful Friday with lots of sunshine and comfortable humidity.

The holiday weekend will start out with partly sunny skies on Saturday, but there is a slight chance for a quick, passing shower, mainly in the higher elevations, especially to the north. Temperatures will be just a little cooler than normal (normal high for Burlington is now 76°).

Sunday is also looking very nice with lots of sunshine and just a few clouds mixing in.

To round out the 3-day holiday weekend, Labor Day, on Monday, is now looking dry, as a frontal system stays well off to our west with any rain. Tuesday & Wednesday will also feature lots of sunshine, and warming temperatures, getting back into the low 80s for highs.,

Our next chance for showers will be on Thursday.

Take MAX Advantage of this stretch of fine weather over the next several days! -Gary

