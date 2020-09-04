Youth homeless shelter expanding to St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A local homeless shelter for teens and young adults is expanding to St. Albans.

Spectrum Youth & Family Services will be opening a drop-in center in downtown St. Albans in the coming months.

Officials say without a Boys and Girls club or similar program nearby, there’s a need for a safe place for the youth to go to get a warm meal.

We’re told it’s not clear where exactly it’ll be.

Spectrum says they have partnered with several community organizations including Northwest Counseling and Support Services and Vermont Adult Learning.

