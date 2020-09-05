7-on-7 H.S. football schedule released

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A high school football season unlike any other in the state’s history will lead to some unique match-ups and a shakeup in the sport’s traditional divisions.

The Vermont Interscholastic Football League, high school football’s governing body in the state, released the final scheduled for this fall’s 7-on-7 high school football season.

Games are set to begin on either Friday, September 25 or Saturday, September 26th. Following those openers, teams will play two times a week over the next four weeks, with teams that play home games on Friday nights also playing games on Tuesdays, and schools that host games on Saturdays playing on Wednesdays, making for a nine game regular season schedule.

Traditionally, the state’s 30 high school football programs are broken up into three divisions. Because football this fall will be 7-on-7 touch, with no tackling and interior lineman not playing their normal positions, school size won’t play as big a role when it comes to match-ups. With that in mind, and in an effort to cut down on travel, teams have been broken up by geographic region for this fall.

The Burlington region will consist of ten schools in the northwest corner of the state. It includes six Division One programs, BFA-St. Albans, CVU, Colchester, Essex, MMU and Burlington-South Burlington. Milton, Mt. Abe and Rice in Division Two and BFA-Fairfax out of D-3. This grouping will give us the Battle of the BFAs, as BFA-Fairfax will host BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday, September 29th.

The Hartford region travels along the southern I-91 corridor. As we mentioned on Thursday, that grouping, with Hartford, Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Springfield, Windsor and Woodstock, will allow for Hartford to play next door neighbors Windsor and Woodstock for the first time in over two decades.

This group will see most schools playing each other in home and home match-ups that will be played back-to-back, meaning the teams would play twice in four days. That includes rivals Bellows Falls and Springfield closing the regular season out with a home and home series on Tuesday, October 20th and Friday the 23rd.

The Rutland Area covers the southwest corner of the state and offers the most balanced mix of schools from all three divisions. Burr & Burton, Middlebury and Rutland in Division One, Fair Haven and Mt. Anthony in D-2 and Mill River, Otter Valley and Poultney in Division Three.

One of the most interesting aspects of this grouping is that it gives the three D-3 programs shots at D-1 big brother Rutland. Poultney goes to Rutland on September 25th, Mill River hosts Rutland four days later, and Rutland hosts Otter Valley on October 16th.

Finally, the St. Johnsbury area includes Lyndon, North Country, St. J, Oxbow, Spaulding and U-32. This region will give us the opportunity to crown the King of the Kingdom this fall, as Lyndon, North Country and St. Johnsbury will play each other two times. It means means we will also get the 116th and 117th editions of The Game this fall, the classic rivalry game between St. Johnsbury and Lyndon. The first of those meetings is on Tuesday, October 14th at Lyndon, the second, the final Saturday of the regular season, Saturday, October 24th. Play ball!

