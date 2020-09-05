Advertisement

A near-perfect Sunday on the way.

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a hit or miss day, with generally partly sunny skies, but also a few showers. High pressure will dominate our weather Sunday, with an amazing day on the way. Expect mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Labor Day will be dry and even warmer, but unfortunately rather windy. The wind will be south 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph possible.

Dry and summer-like weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will turn a bit more humid, along with the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Showers are more likely Friday and Saturday, but it’s still dry and we could use the rain.

