Gov. Scott urges caution this Labor Day weekend

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott says barely any of Vermont’s COVID-19 tests came back positive last month.

In a Facebook post Saturday, he says only 0.32 percent had the virus. He says that’s the lowest positivity rate in the country.

In August, only .32% of Vermont COVID-19 tests came back positive. This is the lowest positivity rate in the country,... Posted by Governor Phil Scott on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Since the state did see spikes over Memorial Day and July Fourth weekends, he’s asking everyone to do their part to prevent another one this holiday.

“This Labor Day weekend, do your part in keeping our case numbers low. Avoid large crowds, keep 6 feet apart, wear a mask, and follow Vermont Health Department travel restrictions,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.