Advertisement

Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors during an unveiling ceremony on Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and a Hyundai logo on the side of a showroom on April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. The Korean automakers are recalling over 591,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a brake fluid leak that could cause engine fires.
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors during an unveiling ceremony on Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and a Hyundai logo on the side of a showroom on April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. The Korean automakers are recalling over 591,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a brake fluid leak that could cause engine fires.(Lee Jin-man | AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai has reversed itself on a recall to fix a defect that could cause engine fires and is now telling owners of more than 200,000 vehicles to park them outdoors until repairs are made.

The company, along with affiliated South Korean automaker Kia, on Thursday said they were recalling over 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a brake fluid leak that could cause the fires. Hyundai initially said it was OK for its vehicles to be parked indoors.

The recalls cover 203,000 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs from 2013 to 2015. Also included are over 440,000 Kia Optima midsize sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

Hyundai spokesman Michael Stewart said the company’s North America safety team met Friday and decided that the Santa Fes should not be parked in garages.

“After further review, it was determined that out of an abundance of caution, customers should park the vehicles outside until the recall is completed,” Stewart said.

The recalls cover 203,000 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs from 2013 to 2015. Also included are over 440,000 Kia Optima midsize sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

A message was left Friday seeking comment from Kia on whether it also recommends the vehicles be parked outside.

The automakers said in paperwork released Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that brake fluid can leak inside a hydraulic control unit for the anti-lock brakes, possibly causing an electrical short that can lead to fires.

Kia’s recall will start Oct. 15, while Hyundai’s will start Oct. 23. Dealers for both companies will inspect the control units for leaks and replace them if needed at no cost to owners.

In company documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators, Hyundai said it had 15 reports of engine fires caused by the fluid leaks, while Kia said it had eight. Hyundai said it’s not aware of any injuries, and Kia said it had none.

Hyundai said earlier that if the anti-lock brake warning light comes on, owners should not drive their vehicles and should contact a dealer. If there’s a warning light, owners also should disconnect the 12-volt battery by removing the positive cable, the company said.

Hyundai documents said the company received its first complaint about an engine fire in a 2014 Santa Fe in April of 2018, and it started an investigation. Kia began investigating after getting a complaint of a melted control unit in a 2015 Sorento last February.

The recalls are the latest in a series of engine fire problems that have plagued the two automakers and have touched off investigations by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Hyundai said the latest recall is not related to the previous recalls or the U.S. investigations.

Engine failure and fire problems with Hyundais and Kias have affected more than 6 million vehicles since 2015, according to NHTSA documents.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump: Stars and Stripes newspaper funding won't be cut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump: Stars and Stripes newspaper funding won't be cut

News

NH In-person court proceedings slowly coming back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire Supreme Court is resuming in-person oral arguments on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and some criminal trials and some hearings also are going to be conducted in person, according to new orders related to the coronavirus pandemic issued Friday.

News

Max Advantage Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Your Wednesday evening outlook

News

Lumber shortage driving up some construction prices

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lumber companies in our region are feeling the effects of the pandemic, but in some cases it’s not all negative.

Latest News

News

NH Primary Preview: Democrats running for governor

Updated: 3 hours ago
New Hampshire’s primary election is Tuesday and there are two Democrats in the race to be New Hampshire’s next governor.

News

Vt. health officials prepared to receive vaccine by November if ready

Updated: 3 hours ago
State officials say Vermont will be ready to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if it is ready by November 1.

News

Vermont schools make final preparations for opening day Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Vermont schools are reopening on Tuesday with various hybrid learning models, and pandemic or not, Governor Phil Scott says it’s time to focus on what’s best for students and get them back on track.

News

Pence returns for 3rd Labor Day weekend visit to Vermont

Updated: 3 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence is back in the Green Mountains for the third summer in a row.

News

Burlington protesters to take demands to mayor’s doorstep

Updated: 3 hours ago
Protests continued in Burlington Friday for the 10th consecutive day over issues of racial injustice and excessive force by police.

News

Vt. officials say return to college testing successful so far

Updated: 3 hours ago
New numbers out Friday show that despite thousands of college students returning to Vermont, there have been very few COVID-19 cases on campus.