Lowell man arrested after invading home, and threatening owner

Entered a locked home Discharged Firearm
Entered a locked home Discharged Firearm(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

A Lowell man is in jail after being arrested for a handful of charges, including burglary.

A press release from state police says 30-year-old Edward Rose is believed to have forced his way into a locked Lowell home, and pointed a firearm in the direction of homeowner while threatening their life on Friday. Rose eventually left the house, fired two shots in the air, and fled.

He was arrested for burglary, unlawful trespassing, reckless endangerment, and Violation of Conditions of Release.

He’s being held without bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility.

