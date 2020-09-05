Advertisement

Not bad today, though a few showers are possible this afternoon.

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather for the most part will cooperate this Labor Day Weekend. Skies will trend partly sunny this afternoon, and even a few showers are possible as a weak trough moves through. It will be a bit cooler than Friday. Any showers will end late this evening. High pressure will give us a near-perfect day on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Labor Day itself will be even warmer, but it will be a bit windy, with gusts from the southwest up to 30 mph.

Summer-like weather will prevail Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will turn a bit more humid, and there’s the chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s. Friday is looking unsettled, with the chance for showers. High temperatures will be back down in the 70s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dan Dowling
More sunny skies on the way, heading into the Labor Day weekend.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Nice stretch of weather through the holiday weekend & beyond

Forecast

A ski season ensured amidst COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:40 AM EDT
Local ski resorts are ensuring an upcoming ski season, even though we are in the midst of an evolving pandemic.

Forecast

Wednesday Evening Weather

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
Your Wednesday Evening Outlook

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
Back to some sunshine as we wrap up the week.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Nice stretch of weather right through the holiday weekend.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
Showers ending on Wednesday night with a nice stretch of weather setting up for the end of the week.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Max Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
Your Wednesday evening outlook