Not bad today, though a few showers are possible this afternoon.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather for the most part will cooperate this Labor Day Weekend. Skies will trend partly sunny this afternoon, and even a few showers are possible as a weak trough moves through. It will be a bit cooler than Friday. Any showers will end late this evening. High pressure will give us a near-perfect day on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Labor Day itself will be even warmer, but it will be a bit windy, with gusts from the southwest up to 30 mph.

Summer-like weather will prevail Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will turn a bit more humid, and there’s the chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s. Friday is looking unsettled, with the chance for showers. High temperatures will be back down in the 70s.

