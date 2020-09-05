Person in critical condition after head-on collision in Barton

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans Fire Department had to set up a landing zone at the Orleans Elementary School for DHART’s medical helicopter to transport a critically injured patient after a crash Saturday.

Police say Stacey Williams is currently in critical condition after crash around 11 a.m.

They say Williams was driving left of center of Hollow Road when the 55-year-old hit Jordan Lanou’s car head on.

Williams had to be transported by DHART’s helicopter to the UVM Medical Center. William’s passenger also had to be sent to the hospital for serious injuries.

We’re told Lanou left the scene before police got there but later turned himself in. He’s now facing leaving the scene on an accident with injuries resulting charges.

Jordan Lanou mug shot (WCAX)

The Orleans Fire Department writes about the helicopter saying “This is an important resource for emergency transport in our rural communities. We are lucky to have them.”

