Sanders and Zuckerman hold virtual town hall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders and Lt. Governor David Zuckerman teamed up for a virtual town meeting called “Fighting for Justice in Vermont” Saturday.

The meeting also featured NAACP Vermont Executive Director Tabitha Moore, some small business owners, and local activists.

They spoke about the challenges Vermonters are facing ahead of the election.

Sanders made a point to discuss how he feels Vermont can take on a leadership role in various areas including climate change, state colleges, and migrant workers.

