Vermont receives nearly 200 COVID-19 complaints from residents

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts reported 15 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 400 newly confirmed cases Saturday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to more than 8,900 and its confirmed caseload to more than 120,000.

Elsewhere in New England, state health officials in Vermont have received nearly 200 complaints from residents about local businesses failing to follow proper COVID-19 safety protocols, particularly when it comes to face coverings.

And in New Hampshire, public health officials reported Friday that the state had not experienced a death connected to COVID-19 in a week - the longest stretch since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.