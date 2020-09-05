VIP Tires and Service hosts first car show

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VIP Tires and Service in Williston hosted their first annual car show over the weekend.

Over 50 new and antique vehicles were showcased with a loose focus on good ole’ American muscle cars.

VIP kept the event COVID safe by having a check-in station, where all participants and guests had to sign in and follow CDC and Vermont COVID guidelines.

Travis Hunt, the manager of the shop, says they hope to carry on the tradition of hosting a car show once a year at this location like Tire Kingdom did before VIP Tires took over the space.

“So we put it out there, we got a lot of interest on it, so we’re just taking it as it goes honestly,” said Hunt.

Hunt says they’re expecting more than one-hundred visitors not including the car owners.

