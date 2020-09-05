Advertisement

VIP Tires and Service hosts first car show

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VIP Tires and Service in Williston hosted their first annual car show over the weekend.

Over 50 new and antique vehicles were showcased with a loose focus on good ole’ American muscle cars.

VIP kept the event COVID safe by having a check-in station, where all participants and guests had to sign in and follow CDC and Vermont COVID guidelines.

Travis Hunt, the manager of the shop, says they hope to carry on the tradition of hosting a car show once a year at this location like Tire Kingdom did before VIP Tires took over the space.

“So we put it out there, we got a lot of interest on it, so we’re just taking it as it goes honestly,” said Hunt.

Hunt says they’re expecting more than one-hundred visitors not including the car owners.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Paddlewheels found from Lake Champlain steamer sunk in 1819

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The two paddlewheels from the second commercial steamboat that sailed Lake Champlain more than two centuries ago have been found on the bottom of the lake.

News

Local businesses get boost from federal COVID relief funds

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Local businesses are getting a boost as part of a program created by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

AP

Forest Service plan to increase trails in southern Vermont

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A plan by the United States Forest Service will help expand access to a backcountry trail between Vermont’s Mount Snow and Haystack Mountain ski areas for biking, hiking and skiing.

AP

Vermont receives nearly 200 COVID-19 complaints from residents

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
State health officials in Vermont have received nearly 200 complaints from residents about local businesses failing to follow proper COVID-19 safety protocols, particularly when it comes to face coverings.

News

Sanders and Zuckerman hold virtual town hall

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Senator Bernie Sanders and Lt. Governor David Zuckerman teamed up for a virtual town meeting called “Fighting for Justice in Vermont” Saturday.

Latest News

News

Gov. Scott urges caution this Labor Day weekend

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott says barely any of Vermont’s COVID-19 tests came back positive last month.

News

Person in critical condition after head-on collision in Barton

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Orleans Fire Department had to set up a landing zone at the Orleans Elementary School for DHART’s medical helicopter to transport a critically injured patient after a crash Saturday.

News

DHART helicopter transports patient after serious crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orleans Fire Department had to set up a landing zone at the Orleans Elementary School for DHART’s medical helicopter to transport a critically injured patient after a crash Saturday.

News

VIP Car show

Updated: 1 hours ago
V.I.P. Tires and Service in Williston hosted their first annual car show over the weekend.

News

Buy Local Vermont Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vermonters can now get discounts at some of their favorite local businesses though the Buy Local Vermont Program.