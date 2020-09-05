What to do, September 5th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

An escape from one reality to another.Immersion XP Virtual Reality Adventures is opening their doors for the first time to the public today! There will be hands-free escape rooms, with 4-d effects, that means smell, heat, and wind generation. There will also be a blast zone with launch pads, and a bunch of other adventure game stations. They say they have something for anyone from ages 8 to 108.

If you book an adventure with them today you will be put into the running to win a $50 gift certificate, 1 month membership, or a party pacakge for 12. They open at 10 this morning, and can be found on 20 Winter Sport Lane, in Williston.

And a gigantic basket raffle in the park. Fair Haven Mayor Murfee is holding a socially responsible raffle event to raise funds for a new playground. There will be door prizes at the event such as a new gas grill. So far they have a whopping 122 baskets, and have pre-sold over $1800 of raffle tickets.

Community members and businesses in the area have donated baskets for this event. And all this fun will go down at the Fair Haven Park today from 10-2pm.

If you’re into watching hot rods, eating food, and raffle prizes we have another event for you. The First Annual Williston Car Show hosted by V-I-P. Entry is free, and it starts at 10 this morning and goes until 2pm. This can all be found at 300 Essex road in Williston.

