Advertisement

A warm Labor Day on the way, but unfortunately also windy.

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was an excellent day to be outdoors, with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Labor Day will be even warmer, but unfortunately it will also be windy. The wind will pick up out of the south at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph possible. In Grand Isle County, the wind may gust to 50 mph, with power outages possible. Lake Champlain will have waves 4 to 7 feet, so it’s recommend to stay off the lake if possible. Highs will be around 80 degrees. A cold front will come through overnight, with a few showers. The wind will diminish overnight.

Tuesday will be much less windy, with partly sunny skies. Mid-summer weather makes a comeback Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and maybe a couple of 90-degree readings. Thursday will be bit cooler but more humid, with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. A few showers will linger into Friday.

Next weekend will start off with a dry day Saturday, then a chance for showers Sunday. Temperatures will be closer to average for this time of year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

An amazing day for being outdoors.

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
Today will be gorgeous. Labor Day will be warmer, but also windy, with gusts possibly to 40 mph. Summer-like weather will continue through midweek.

Forecast

A near-perfect Sunday on the way.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
Sunday will be a near-perfect day to be outdoors. Labor Day will be warm but windy. Summer-like weather will continue through the middle of the week.

Forecast

Late Evening Webcast

Updated: 19 hours ago
Dave has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 23 hours ago
WCAX Saturday 6 p.m. News

Latest News

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT
Dave has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Not bad today, though a few showers are possible this afternoon.

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A few showers are possible this afternoon, otherwise we'll have decent weather through Labor Day. Labor Day will be rather windy though, with a few gusts to 30 mph possible. We'll have summer-like weather into midweek.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
More sunny skies on the way, heading into the Labor Day weekend.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Nice stretch of weather through the holiday weekend & beyond

Forecast

A ski season ensured amidst COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:40 AM EDT
Local ski resorts are ensuring an upcoming ski season, even though we are in the midst of an evolving pandemic.

Forecast

Wednesday Evening Weather

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
Your Wednesday Evening Outlook