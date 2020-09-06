A warm Labor Day on the way, but unfortunately also windy.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was an excellent day to be outdoors, with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Labor Day will be even warmer, but unfortunately it will also be windy. The wind will pick up out of the south at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph possible. In Grand Isle County, the wind may gust to 50 mph, with power outages possible. Lake Champlain will have waves 4 to 7 feet, so it’s recommend to stay off the lake if possible. Highs will be around 80 degrees. A cold front will come through overnight, with a few showers. The wind will diminish overnight.

Tuesday will be much less windy, with partly sunny skies. Mid-summer weather makes a comeback Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and maybe a couple of 90-degree readings. Thursday will be bit cooler but more humid, with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. A few showers will linger into Friday.

Next weekend will start off with a dry day Saturday, then a chance for showers Sunday. Temperatures will be closer to average for this time of year.

