An amazing day for being outdoors.

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will bring a gorgeous day today, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Enjoy! Labor Day will be even warmer, but unfortunately it will be windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts possibly to 40 mph. A slow-moving cold front will bring a few showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start out with just a few morning showers. Otherwise it will be partly sunny. The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday, with highs in the 80s and possibly even a few spots reaching 90. Thursday will be a bit more humid, and there’s the chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

More active weather can be expected Friday and Saturday, with showers and cooler temperatures.

