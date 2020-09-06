Flags flying at half staff after death of former N.H. governor
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Flags are flying at half staff in New Hampshire following the death of former Governor Stephen Merrill.
Governor Chris Sununu directed all flags be lowered on public buildings and grounds.
A statement from Merrill’s family issued earlier Sunday evening says he passed away peacefully at his home.
They say they’re planning remembrance services.
Governor Sununu writes in a statement, “Merrill was a dear friend and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”
