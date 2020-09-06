Advertisement

Forest Service plan to increase trails in southern Vermont

A plan by the United States Forest Service will help expand access to a backcountry trail between Vermont’s Mount Snow and Haystack Mountain ski areas for biking, hiking and skiing.
A plan by the United States Forest Service will help expand access to a backcountry trail between Vermont’s Mount Snow and Haystack Mountain ski areas for biking, hiking and skiing.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Vt. (AP) - A plan by the United States Forest Service will help expand access to a backcountry trail between Vermont’s Mount Snow and Haystack Mountain ski areas for biking, hiking and skiing.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports a large part of a new plan for United States Forest Service land spanning more than 70,000 acres over Windham and Bennington counties is dedicated to the Deerfield Ridge Trail.

Andy McLean, a member of the Dover Area Recreation Trails Committee and Southern Vermont Trails Association board, said it’s everything they had in mind.

The plan involves construction of several miles of trail for hikers, skiers and mountain bikers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest News

AP

Paddlewheels found from Lake Champlain steamer sunk in 1819

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The two paddlewheels from the second commercial steamboat that sailed Lake Champlain more than two centuries ago have been found on the bottom of the lake.

News

Local businesses get boost from federal COVID relief funds

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Local businesses are getting a boost as part of a program created by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

AP

Vermont receives nearly 200 COVID-19 complaints from residents

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
State health officials in Vermont have received nearly 200 complaints from residents about local businesses failing to follow proper COVID-19 safety protocols, particularly when it comes to face coverings.

News

Sanders and Zuckerman hold virtual town hall

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Senator Bernie Sanders and Lt. Governor David Zuckerman teamed up for a virtual town meeting called “Fighting for Justice in Vermont” Saturday.

Latest News

News

Gov. Scott urges caution this Labor Day weekend

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott says barely any of Vermont’s COVID-19 tests came back positive last month.

News

Person in critical condition after head-on collision in Barton

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Orleans Fire Department had to set up a landing zone at the Orleans Elementary School for DHART’s medical helicopter to transport a critically injured patient after a crash Saturday.

News

DHART helicopter transports patient after serious crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orleans Fire Department had to set up a landing zone at the Orleans Elementary School for DHART’s medical helicopter to transport a critically injured patient after a crash Saturday.

News

VIP Tires and Service hosts first car show

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
VIP Tires and Service in Williston hosted their first annual car show over the weekend.

News

VIP Car show

Updated: 1 hours ago
V.I.P. Tires and Service in Williston hosted their first annual car show over the weekend.

News

Buy Local Vermont Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vermonters can now get discounts at some of their favorite local businesses though the Buy Local Vermont Program.