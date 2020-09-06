Forest Service plan to increase trails in southern Vermont

DOVER, Vt. (AP) - A plan by the United States Forest Service will help expand access to a backcountry trail between Vermont’s Mount Snow and Haystack Mountain ski areas for biking, hiking and skiing.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports a large part of a new plan for United States Forest Service land spanning more than 70,000 acres over Windham and Bennington counties is dedicated to the Deerfield Ridge Trail.

Andy McLean, a member of the Dover Area Recreation Trails Committee and Southern Vermont Trails Association board, said it’s everything they had in mind.

The plan involves construction of several miles of trail for hikers, skiers and mountain bikers.

