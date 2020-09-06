Grand Isle baked goods store robbed

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding a Saturday night robbery of a baked good shop in Grand Isle.

According to a press release from VSP, Donna Sue Bakes and Goods was robbed sometime between 7:30 pm on September 5th, and 8:00 am on September 6th.

Items stolen include 40 to 50 homemade cookies, a green tackle box and yellow, blue and grey model airplane.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Albans barracks.

