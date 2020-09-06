Hacker delays firework show in Alburgh
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - An explosive event in Alburgh Saturday night.
Green Mountain Fireworks hosted a drive-in display set to tunes. Unfortunately, the company says a hacker jammed the frequency, putting the show hours behind schedule.
Families could pay $100 per car to attend.
The first $10,000 raised goes directly to the Alburgh Family Clubhouse to help build a new childcare center at the town’s K-8 school.
