Hacker delays firework show in Alburgh

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - An explosive event in Alburgh Saturday night.

Green Mountain Fireworks hosted a drive-in display set to tunes. Unfortunately, the company says a hacker jammed the frequency, putting the show hours behind schedule.

Families could pay $100 per car to attend.

The first $10,000 raised goes directly to the Alburgh Family Clubhouse to help build a new childcare center at the town’s K-8 school.

