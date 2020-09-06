Advertisement

Hacker delays firework show in Alburgh

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - An explosive event in Alburgh Saturday night.

Green Mountain Fireworks hosted a drive-in display set to tunes. Unfortunately, the company says a hacker jammed the frequency, putting the show hours behind schedule.

Families could pay $100 per car to attend.

The first $10,000 raised goes directly to the Alburgh Family Clubhouse to help build a new childcare center at the town’s K-8 school.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pets with Potential, September 5th

Updated: 5 hours ago
Pets with Potential, September 5th

News

Looking Ahead, September 6th

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
Looking Ahead, September 6th

News

Union Strike ahead of Labor Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Union Strike ahead of Labor Day

News

Grand Isle baked goods store robbed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding a Saturday night robbery of a baked good shop in Grand Isle.

News

What to do Sunday, September 6th

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Sunday, September 6th

Latest News

News

Local musician to drive cross country, looking for support

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Cambridge-based singer and songwriter Georgie Murtie is looking to hit the road in the name of music, but he needs a little help.

News

Local musician to drive cross country, looking for support

Updated: 6 hours ago
Cambridge-based singer and songwriter Georgie Murtie is looking to hit the road in the name of music, but he needs a little help.

News

Motorcycle crash in Vernon Vermont leaves New Hampshire man dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New Hampshire man dies in motorcycle crash in Vermont

News

Hacker delays firework show in Alburgh

Updated: 16 hours ago
Green Mountain Fireworks hosted a drive-in display set to tunes. Unfortunately, the company says a hacker jammed the frequency, putting the show hours behind schedule.

News

Vermont Community Law Center offers protesters free legal help

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Black Lives Matter protesters now have the support of the Vermont Community Law Center.