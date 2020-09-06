Advertisement

H.S. Sports’ Scheduled Starts to Vary Across State

Southern Vermont League aiming for earlier start than Northern Vermont Athletic Conference
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are just two days away from the reopening of schools here in Vermont, and this year, Fall sports practices can officially begin on the same date. VPA rules require teams to have at least ten days of practice before they can play their first game with the added hurdle of having to clear the state’s “phase three” bar before interscholastic events are allowed.

The VIFL released its state-wide 7 on 7 football schedules on Friday, with games to begin on the 25th and 26th, but other sports’ regular seasons are governed regionally by the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference or Southern Vermont League respectively. The NVAC has announced they won’t play games before Monday the 28th, but the SVL is shooting to begin a week earlier. But as is the case for seemingly everything these days, that could change in a hurry according to SVL Executive Director Tim Brown.

“Flexibility is definitely the key word here because there are so many variables,” Brown said. “Not only with the direction and guidance we’re being given, but every town and every school board has a different perspective depending on what their facility is like, what their situation is like so yeah, flexibility is the only thing that’s gonna get us through this.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Thunder Road Heads Down the Stretch

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
The Nation’s Site of Excitement approaches end of season with no COVID issues

Sports

7-on-7 H.S. football schedule released

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
The state’s 30 high school programs will be broken up in four geographic regions for this fall’s 7-on-7 season.

Sports

Disc Golf Pro Tour hits Vermont

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT
The Green Mountain Championship tournament runs Thursday through Sunday at Smugglers’ Notch

Sports

Essex prepares for fall sports season

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT
Less than a week before practices can begin, how Essex High School is preparing for this unprecedented fall season.

Latest News

Sports

One Week Away: the H.S. fall sports season is set to begin

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Teams can begin practicing on the first day of the new school year, Sept. 8th, but when games can begin is not set in stone.

Sports

College Athletes Prepared to Use Platform when Sports Return

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
COVID cancellations limit college athletes’ opportunity to be heard

Sports

VPA Issues Directive on Nicknames and Mascots

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Says names and imagery with “marginalizing, racist, or exclusionary elements” should be changed

Sports

Gleason’s Journey to the Pros

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Essex H.S. grad made PLL debut this Summer

Sports

Nash Offers Thoughts on NBA Protests

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Member of UVM Men’s Basketball program and Vermont Racial Justice Alliance lends his perspective on boycotts

Sports

CVU Boys Soccer Preparing to Defend Title

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Redhawks dealing with COVID restrictions in hunt for three-peat