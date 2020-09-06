H.S. Sports’ Scheduled Starts to Vary Across State

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are just two days away from the reopening of schools here in Vermont, and this year, Fall sports practices can officially begin on the same date. VPA rules require teams to have at least ten days of practice before they can play their first game with the added hurdle of having to clear the state’s “phase three” bar before interscholastic events are allowed.

The VIFL released its state-wide 7 on 7 football schedules on Friday, with games to begin on the 25th and 26th, but other sports’ regular seasons are governed regionally by the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference or Southern Vermont League respectively. The NVAC has announced they won’t play games before Monday the 28th, but the SVL is shooting to begin a week earlier. But as is the case for seemingly everything these days, that could change in a hurry according to SVL Executive Director Tim Brown.

“Flexibility is definitely the key word here because there are so many variables,” Brown said. “Not only with the direction and guidance we’re being given, but every town and every school board has a different perspective depending on what their facility is like, what their situation is like so yeah, flexibility is the only thing that’s gonna get us through this.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.