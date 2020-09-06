In the garden, September 6th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Planting the seeds for a beautiful garden next spring... literally! Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi are talking about how to make sure you get colorful blossoms next year during this weeks in the garden.

“Sharon: This is such a great time of year, it’s so colorful!

Charlie: Yes and mostly because of annual flowers. You know they’re just in their full glory and sometimes you’re noticing the different flowers and you’re thinking “Oh that’s a nice variety, I like that one! I should grow that next year.” But of course if you try to find the same flower next year you may not find the right variety. So the best thing to do is save either the seed or a cutting from that plant so you’ll have it.

Sharon: Really?

Charlie: so if you have Calendula or Marigolds or Zinnias you can actually take the seeds from those, save them and then you can grow them again next year. But you have to make sure they’re open pollinated varieties, if they’re a hybrid variety they’re not going to come true to seed.

Sharon: it’s not going to work.

Charlie: Exactly! And if you want to take some cuttings if you have plants like coleus and geraniums or impatiens you can take cuttings root them and then grow them like a little house plant and then next year bring them out again. This is how we do it so for a calendula for example want to make sure all the flowers have gone by and then when you see some of these brownish flowers here that are drying up but before they drop their seed you want to just cut them

off and put them in a bag. I wish I had a bag. Oh look at that, (laughter) amazingly enough we have a bag!

Just cut off these flowers and pop them in there

Sharron: so when they dry the seeds will fall out in there?

Charlie: the seeds will continue drying in there and the seeds will fall out and make sure you label it too, so you know what it is!

Sharon: they all look the same in the spring.

Charlie: put it in a warm dry place all winter long and then the seeds will be able to sow in the spring. For cuttings you want to take out of a 4 to 6 inch piece of the stem strip off the bottom leaves dip them in a routing hormone powder and then stick them in a pot filled with moistened potting soil. And then put them inside in a bright room, once they root you’ll see they’ll start growing but they’ll probably get leggy in the winter so you may have to cut him back. But the goal of course is just to get them to survive till the spring

Sharron: and then you can put them back outside again.

Charlie: and then you’ll have them again next year.”

